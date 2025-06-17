In pictures: Emotional funeral procession for one of the firefighters who died in Bicester Motion fire

Jennie Logan, 30, of Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, lost her life in the line of duty at the Bicester Motion site on May 15.

Bicester Fire Station invited the community to show support to Jennie Logan - who was one of the three victims of the horrific blaze. Firefighter Martyn Sadler, 38, and David Chester, 57 also died at the tragedy.

Two other firefighters suffered serious injuries - one remains in hospital in a stable condition and the other has been discharged.

On Saturday firefighters paid tribute with a funeral procession in town.

Starting at 10am, Jennie's cortege travelled from Banbury Road to Bicester fire station in Queens Avenue - where a minute of silence was held to remember her.

The procession route was lined with firefighters and emergency service partners from the police and ambulance service.

One witness described it as a 'deeply emotional' event.

They said: "It was a very moving occasion. The funeral marked a deeply emotional day for Bicester and the local fire service, as the community lined the streets to pay their respects.

"It was a powerful show of support, with a strong turnout from residents honouring the bravery and service of our fallen heroes."

The investigation into the fire continues to be carried out by Thames Valley Police, but a cause has not yet been revealed.

1 . Funeral procession for Jennie Logan Aerial photos of the procession. Photo: Jamie Spencer-Matthews / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Funeral procession for Jennie Logan Aerial photos of the procession. Photo: Jamie Spencer-Matthews / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Funeral procession for Jennie Logan Aerial photos of the procession. Photo: Jamie Spencer-Matthews / SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Funeral procession for Jennie Logan Aerial photos of the procession. Photo: Jamie Spencer-Matthews / SWNS Photo Sales