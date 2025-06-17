Jennie Logan - and an aerial photos of the procession.placeholder image
Jennie Logan - and an aerial photos of the procession.

In pictures: Emotional funeral procession for one of the firefighters who died in Bicester Motion fire

By Filipa Gaspar
Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST
A firefighter killed in the devastating Bicester blaze last month has been honoured with an emotional funeral procession.

Jennie Logan, 30, of Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, lost her life in the line of duty at the Bicester Motion site on May 15.

Bicester Fire Station invited the community to show support to Jennie Logan - who was one of the three victims of the horrific blaze. Firefighter Martyn Sadler, 38, and David Chester, 57 also died at the tragedy.

Two other firefighters suffered serious injuries - one remains in hospital in a stable condition and the other has been discharged.

On Saturday firefighters paid tribute with a funeral procession in town.

Starting at 10am, Jennie's cortege travelled from Banbury Road to Bicester fire station in Queens Avenue - where a minute of silence was held to remember her.

The procession route was lined with firefighters and emergency service partners from the police and ambulance service.

One witness described it as a 'deeply emotional' event.

They said: "It was a very moving occasion. The funeral marked a deeply emotional day for Bicester and the local fire service, as the community lined the streets to pay their respects.

"It was a powerful show of support, with a strong turnout from residents honouring the bravery and service of our fallen heroes."

The investigation into the fire continues to be carried out by Thames Valley Police, but a cause has not yet been revealed.

Aerial photos of the procession.

1. Funeral procession for Jennie Logan

Aerial photos of the procession. Photo: Jamie Spencer-Matthews / SWNS

Photo Sales
Aerial photos of the procession.

2. Funeral procession for Jennie Logan

Aerial photos of the procession. Photo: Jamie Spencer-Matthews / SWNS

Photo Sales
Aerial photos of the procession.

3. Funeral procession for Jennie Logan

Aerial photos of the procession. Photo: Jamie Spencer-Matthews / SWNS

Photo Sales
Aerial photos of the procession.

4. Funeral procession for Jennie Logan

Aerial photos of the procession. Photo: Jamie Spencer-Matthews / SWNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Oxfordshire County Council
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice