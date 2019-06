Car worth hundreds of thousands of pounds congregated in Deddington yesterday, Sunday, June 9, offering paid passenger rides and to take part in the new static display of vehicles, including cars from the Prodrive Heritage Collection and a BAR Formula One car.

The Caddy goes on forever jpimedia Buy a Photo

A motoring legend jpimedia Buy a Photo

Inside the iconic E Type Jaguar jpimedia Buy a Photo

A VW Camper gives a wink jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more