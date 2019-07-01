In Pictures: Cropredy Bridge Battle birthday

Cropredy became the scene of a spectacular Civil War battle this past weekend, just as it had been exactly 375 years ago to the day.

The battle saw the Parliamentarian army under Sir William Waller and the Royalist army of King Charles face up for control of the strategically important village bridge.

Sealed Knot re-enact the Battle of Cropredy Bridge. Pictured, NNL-190630-163556009

And so they did again, albeit with a lot less blood shed, this past weekend as some 2000 Sealed Knot soldiers, complete with a contingent of horses marched upon the bridge for a rare commemorative re-enactment on the actual date of the anniversary on the battlefield itself.

Cropredy was plunged into the 17th century for the entire weekend as the Sealed Knot’s experienced living history team were out in force with some 60 exhibitors portraying every aspect of life in the 1600s.

Cropredy Harlequins got the weekend underway with a Friday night revival of the play, The Bridge, first staged in 1994 for the 350th anniversary.

Written by Sue Neaves, The Bridge looked at the devastating effect the Battle had on residents.

Sealed Knot re-enact the Battle of Cropredy Bridge. Pictured, Angnes Lancaster (4) carrying her pike NNL-190630-163513009

The play featured original songs written by Cropredy Song Writers Workshop, set to popular tunes of the seventeenth century, the original outdoor production included dance and even a dramatic elopement on horseback.

There was also a living history trail around the village thanks to the work of local historian Pam Keegan’s research in the 1980s.

Cropredy has a wealth of information about the houses and their inhabitants particularly during the civil war period and visitors could see history come alive on these guided tours. For more info on the Sealed Knot visit www.thesealedknot.org.uk.

