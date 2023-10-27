In pictures: Community gathers to celebrate 25-year anniversary of Banbury's The Sunshine Centre

Members of the community gathered at The Sunshine Centre today (October 27) to celebrate the history and future of the Banbury family hub.

Trustees, partners, friends, and members of the community enjoyed alcohol-free bubbly and cake at the Edmunds Road centre to celebrate its history – and bright future.

Set up in 1998 with help from a National Lottery grant, the centre has become a hub for families in the Bretch Hill estate and surrounding areas.

The centre offers a variety of services, from early childhood soft play sessions to a community larder, and is constantly looking at ways of expanding thanks to its hard-working team of staff and volunteers.Jill Edge, the centre manager, said: “The Sunshine Centre is 25 years old, and it's a centre we are incredibly proud of. It was started by the community for the community, and it's in the heart of the community, with the community leading the way.”

Among the many trustees gathered was Deputy Lord Lieutenant Surinder Dhesi. She said: “I would like to congratulate Jill Edge for the wonderful job she and her staff have done helping the community and supporting vulnerable families to reach their potential, and I think the whole community owes her a lot of gratitude.”

Portfolio holder for Healthy and Safe Communities, Cllr Phil Chapman, also thanked the centre. He said: “I think all the staff here at The Sunshine Centre do an amazing job; we need them, and may they continue with the great work they have been doing."

For more information on The Sunshine Centre visit, https://sunshinecentre.org/

The Sunshine Centre 25 years Centre founder and manager Jill Edge with friend of the centre John Tasker.

The Sunshine Centre 25 years Deputy manager of The Sunshine Centre Tracy Rogers.

The Sunshine Centre 25 years Police community support officers Harry and Samuel alongside community warden Helen.