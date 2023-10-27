News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Centre staff members Emma Andrews and Kelly Dela Pena with Captain America and Cinderella.Centre staff members Emma Andrews and Kelly Dela Pena with Captain America and Cinderella.
Centre staff members Emma Andrews and Kelly Dela Pena with Captain America and Cinderella.

In pictures: Community gathers to celebrate 25-year anniversary of Banbury's The Sunshine Centre

Members of the community gathered at The Sunshine Centre today (October 27) to celebrate the history and future of the Banbury family hub.
By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

Trustees, partners, friends, and members of the community enjoyed alcohol-free bubbly and cake at the Edmunds Road centre to celebrate its history – and bright future.

Set up in 1998 with help from a National Lottery grant, the centre has become a hub for families in the Bretch Hill estate and surrounding areas.

The centre offers a variety of services, from early childhood soft play sessions to a community larder, and is constantly looking at ways of expanding thanks to its hard-working team of staff and volunteers.Jill Edge, the centre manager, said: “The Sunshine Centre is 25 years old, and it's a centre we are incredibly proud of. It was started by the community for the community, and it's in the heart of the community, with the community leading the way.”

Among the many trustees gathered was Deputy Lord Lieutenant Surinder Dhesi. She said: “I would like to congratulate Jill Edge for the wonderful job she and her staff have done helping the community and supporting vulnerable families to reach their potential, and I think the whole community owes her a lot of gratitude.”

Portfolio holder for Healthy and Safe Communities, Cllr Phil Chapman, also thanked the centre. He said: “I think all the staff here at The Sunshine Centre do an amazing job; we need them, and may they continue with the great work they have been doing."

For more information on The Sunshine Centre visit, https://sunshinecentre.org/

Centre founder and manager Jill Edge with friend of the centre John Tasker.

1. The Sunshine Centre 25 years

Centre founder and manager Jill Edge with friend of the centre John Tasker. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Deputy manager of The Sunshine Centre Tracy Rogers.

2. The Sunshine Centre 25 years

Deputy manager of The Sunshine Centre Tracy Rogers. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Police community support officers Harry and Samuel alongside community warden Helen.

3. The Sunshine Centre 25 years

Police community support officers Harry and Samuel alongside community warden Helen. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Banbury town mayor Cllr Fiaz Ahmed alongside Cherwell councillor Phil Chapman.

4. The Sunshine Centre 25 years

Banbury town mayor Cllr Fiaz Ahmed alongside Cherwell councillor Phil Chapman. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:The Sunshine CentreCommunityBanbury