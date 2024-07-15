Banbury's first Comic Con and Toy Fair was a huge success.Banbury's first Comic Con and Toy Fair was a huge success.
Banbury's first Comic Con and Toy Fair was a huge success.

In Pictures: Captain America and Dalek spotted at Banbury's first Comic Con and Toy Fair

By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
The Spiceball Leisure Centre was a hive of activity on Sunday (July 14) as large crowds enjoyed Banbury’s first-ever Comic Con and Toy Fair.

Film buffs and TV fanatics of all ages enjoyed the event organised by Striking Events.

The Spiceball was packed full of stalls selling various film, TV and game merchandise, from retro Care Bears to full-sized samurai swords.

Alongside Captain America and the Dalek in attendance, visitors were able to get close to the famous Back to the Future DeLorean and Lightning McQueen cars.

Visitors could also have their faces painted by a talented artist or take the chance to jump into scenes from one of their favourite franchises with a green screen photo opportunity.

The event featured an area set up so people could play retro video games, and there was a costume competition for people to show off their amazing creations.

For more information about Striking Events, visit: https://strikingevents.com/banbury/

One of the infamous Daleks from Doctor Who kept everyone on their toes at the convention.

1. Banbury Comic Con and Toy Fair

One of the infamous Daleks from Doctor Who kept everyone on their toes at the convention. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Some of the fantastic costumes on display at the event.

2. Banbury Comic Con and Toy Fair

Some of the fantastic costumes on display at the event. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The famous Back to the Future DeLorean car.

3. Banbury Comic Con and Toy Fair

The famous Back to the Future DeLorean car. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Another favourite of the convention was Lightning McQueen from the Disney/Pixar film Cars.

4. Banbury Comic Con and Toy Fair

Another favourite of the convention was Lightning McQueen from the Disney/Pixar film Cars. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Banbury
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice