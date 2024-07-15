In Pictures: Captain America and Dalek spotted at Banbury's first Comic Con and Toy Fair

Film buffs and TV fanatics of all ages enjoyed the event organised by Striking Events.
The Spiceball was packed full of stalls selling various film, TV and game merchandise, from retro Care Bears to full-sized samurai swords.
Alongside Captain America and the Dalek in attendance, visitors were able to get close to the famous Back to the Future DeLorean and Lightning McQueen cars.
Visitors could also have their faces painted by a talented artist or take the chance to jump into scenes from one of their favourite franchises with a green screen photo opportunity.
The event featured an area set up so people could play retro video games, and there was a costume competition for people to show off their amazing creations.
For more information about Striking Events, visit: https://strikingevents.com/banbury/