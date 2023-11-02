News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
It was smiles all around as staff and residents got into the spooky spirit.It was smiles all around as staff and residents got into the spooky spirit.
It was smiles all around as staff and residents got into the spooky spirit.

In pictures: Banbury's care homes get into the party spirit for Halloween

A number of care homes in Banbury celebrated Halloween this year with fun costumes parties.
By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT

Residents of the Ridings, Agnes Court, and Seccombe Court care homes enjoyed parties over Halloween.

Bob Dainty, presenter on Banbury Music Mix Radio, played music at all three parties and ensured everyone had a great time.

He said: “Thank you to all the care homes hard-working staff who make these events happen and to Mayor Fiaz Ahmed for taking time out of his very busy schedule to attend events.”

Banbury Mayor Fiaz Ahmed joined residents in the games and dancing.

1. Halloween fun

Banbury Mayor Fiaz Ahmed joined residents in the games and dancing. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The care homes were given creepy Halloween makeovers.

2. Halloween fun

The care homes were given creepy Halloween makeovers. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Bob Dainty played all the Halloween classics.

3. Halloween fun

Bob Dainty played all the Halloween classics. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Staff at the care homes enjoyed dressing up in costumes.

4. Halloween fun

Staff at the care homes enjoyed dressing up in costumes. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BanburyResidentsRidings