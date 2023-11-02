In pictures: Banbury's care homes get into the party spirit for Halloween
A number of care homes in Banbury celebrated Halloween this year with fun costumes parties.
By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT
Residents of the Ridings, Agnes Court, and Seccombe Court care homes enjoyed parties over Halloween.
Bob Dainty, presenter on Banbury Music Mix Radio, played music at all three parties and ensured everyone had a great time.
He said: “Thank you to all the care homes hard-working staff who make these events happen and to Mayor Fiaz Ahmed for taking time out of his very busy schedule to attend events.”
