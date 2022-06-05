In pictures - Banbury Town Council throws a party fit for a Queen for the town to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Jacqui, Jenny, Ruth and David are Kate, Harry, The Queen and Meghan at the Jubilee celebrations in Banbury

Guests turned out in their thousands on to enjoy Banbury’s big Party in the Park – organised to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years as our Queen.

Live music, funfair, adventure attractions for children and food galore made it a day to remember.

The event in Spiceball Park started in wet conditions and early-comers sheltered under brollies – but the sun came out and it became a glorious summer afternoon for the celebrations.

Town Mayor Jayne Strangwood is pictured with some of the Party in the Park's young guests

Families brought hampers and picnicked on the grass or bought refreshments from the wide choice of stalls.

Local groups – The Skeme, The Shades, The Dodgers and Under the Covers – performed their special styles of music to entertain the visitors.

The party, which began at 1pm, carried on into the evening with a big-screen TV showing the star-studded events in London from 7.30pm - 11.30pm.

Food and drink stalls, including the beer tent, stayed open.

Party-goers Ignacy, Julian and Mieszko try the ‘pretend’ throne for size

Town mayor Jayne Strangwood said: “It’s good to see that Banbury residents have taken the jubilee to heart and I’m pleased that so many people have come out to enjoy the festivities.

“After the first hour, the weather couldn’t have been better. Earlier this week the Queen said she hoped many happy memories would be created this weekend – and from what I’ve seen today they certainly have been.”

The Party in the Park attracted thousands of visitors on Saturday

Families made a day out of it with hampers at the Jubilee Party in the Park

Banbury Town Mayor Cllr Jayne Strangwood enjoys a glass of Fosse brew at the Party in the Park

Umbrellas were needed for the first hour of the party but the sun came out to give guests a lovely summer afternoon

Lyla-Mai Clarke joins Beefeaters Jodie and Chelsey

The Dodgers provide music for the large crowd at the Party in the Park