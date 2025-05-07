In Pictures: Banbury celebrates 20 years of the Fine Lady upon a White Horse statue

Crowds gathered by the statue on West Bar Street to mark 20 years since HRH Princess Anne unveiled the Fine Lady.

Among the crowds were the Adderbury Village Morris Men who performed a dance, staff from Banbury Town Council and some of the original committee members who campaigned to erect the statue 20 years ago.

The event was organised by local artist and Fine Lady committee member Rosy Burke.

Speaking about the history of the statue, Rosy said: “The statue is portrayed as a Queen of the May dropping petals like confetti to bring good luck and fertility to her visitors.

“There are many good luck charms embedded, such as ancient roses and daffodils in her crown and a daffodil leaf over her right ear. Real horseshoes decorated with rings and bells lie under each of the horse’s hoofs, embedded by children in the plinth.”

During the celebration, people laid posies of spring flowers at the Fine Lady’s feet and folk musician Donald McCombie led the crowd in singing the ‘Ride a cock horse to Banbury Cross’ nursery rhyme.

Afterwards, the Morris Men danced with the public outside Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn in Parsons Street before singing ‘Landlord Fill the Flowing Bowl” over a celebratory drink inside.

Speaking after the celebration, Rosy said: “Thank you to everyone that came. All the smiles and laughter. I could see the Fine Lady smile a mysterious Mona Lisa smile as a beautiful thank you to all”.

1 . Fine Lady statue 20th anniversary Adderbury Village Morris Men dancing around the statue on Wednesday, April 30. Photo: Tudor Photography

2 . Fine Lady statue 20th anniversary Members of the Fine Lady statue committee, alongside staff from Banbury Town Council. Photo: Tudor Photography

3 . Fine Lady statue 20th anniversary The Adderbury Village Morris Men put on a show for the crowds that had gathered. Photo: Ian Gentles

4 . Fine Lady statue 20th anniversary Musician Donald McCombie and his band leading the crowd in singing the 'Ride a Cock Horse to Banbury Cross' nursery rhyme and organiser of the event, Rosy Burke chatting with a young morris dancer. Photo: Ian Gentles