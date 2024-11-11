Local dignitaries at the wreath laying ceremony that took place at Banbury's People's Park.Local dignitaries at the wreath laying ceremony that took place at Banbury's People's Park.
In Pictures: Banbury, Brackley, Chipping Norton and villages pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:35 BST
Large crowds came out on Sunday morning (November 10) in Banbury and nearby towns and villages to remember those who lost their lives in the two world wars and other conflicts.

Remembrance parades and services were held on Sunday, November 10.

In Banbury, large crowds gathered in the town centre to watch as the military parade made its way from the town hall towards St Mary’s Church.

Following the church service, a wreath-laying ceremony was held by veterans, cadets and active servicemen and women at People's Park.

The parade then returned past Banbury Cross and back down High Street, where it completed its journey back outside the town hall.

For this year’s Remembrance, the town council has worked alongside local art groups and schools to create several pieces of art in tribute.

These include All Things Woolly’s netting piece is made from 800 hand-stitched crocheted poppies that are attached to the town hall and dozens of large poppies with the names of fallen soldiers that were decorated by local schoolchildren.

In Brackley, a military parade was held before a service of Remembrance, and a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the town’s war memorial outside the town hall.

In Chipping Norton, people gathered in the town’s Market Square before a parade, led by the Royal British Legion and local dignitaries marched to St Mary’s Church, where a Remembrance Service will be held.

Other events took place in Chipping Warden, Cropredy, Middleton Cheney, Bloxham and other villages.

Here are some photos from the various events.

The Reverend Serena Tajima of Banbury's St Mary's leading the service at People's Park.

1. Remembrance Day

The Reverend Serena Tajima of Banbury's St Mary's leading the service at People's Park. Photo: Submitted Image

Large crowds braced the weather to pay their respects on Sunday morning.

2. Remembrance Day

Large crowds braced the weather to pay their respects on Sunday morning. Photo: Submitted Image

An example of the artwork created by local schoolchildren for this year's Remembrance Day in Banbury.

3. Remembrance Day

An example of the artwork created by local schoolchildren for this year's Remembrance Day in Banbury. Photo: Submitted Image

Brackley's Market Square was packed out with people paying respects on Sunday morning.

4. Remembrance Day

Brackley's Market Square was packed out with people paying respects on Sunday morning. Photo: Submitted Image

