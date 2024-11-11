In Pictures: Banbury, Brackley, Chipping Norton and villages pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance parades and services were held on Sunday, November 10.

In Banbury, large crowds gathered in the town centre to watch as the military parade made its way from the town hall towards St Mary’s Church.

Following the church service, a wreath-laying ceremony was held by veterans, cadets and active servicemen and women at People's Park.

The parade then returned past Banbury Cross and back down High Street, where it completed its journey back outside the town hall.

For this year’s Remembrance, the town council has worked alongside local art groups and schools to create several pieces of art in tribute.

These include All Things Woolly’s netting piece is made from 800 hand-stitched crocheted poppies that are attached to the town hall and dozens of large poppies with the names of fallen soldiers that were decorated by local schoolchildren.

In Brackley, a military parade was held before a service of Remembrance, and a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the town’s war memorial outside the town hall.

In Chipping Norton, people gathered in the town’s Market Square before a parade, led by the Royal British Legion and local dignitaries marched to St Mary’s Church, where a Remembrance Service will be held.

Other events took place in Chipping Warden, Cropredy, Middleton Cheney, Bloxham and other villages.

Here are some photos from the various events.

The Reverend Serena Tajima of Banbury's St Mary's leading the service at People's Park.

Large crowds braced the weather to pay their respects on Sunday morning.

An example of the artwork created by local schoolchildren for this year's Remembrance Day in Banbury.