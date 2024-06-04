Even some of the pets of Chipping Norton got into the party spirit. (ShotbyJude.com)Even some of the pets of Chipping Norton got into the party spirit. (ShotbyJude.com)
In Pictures: 'A testament to the power of community, art and inclusivity' - Chipping Norton celebrates Pride

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:01 BST
Hundreds of people celebrated Chipping Norton Pride on Saturday (June 1).

The event was organised by a group of volunteers alongside the town council and hosted by drag queen Willow Won’t-She.

Local man Luke Embden’s artwork adorned the town as revellers enjoyed a variety of engaging activities and entertainment.

These included stalls selling local crafts, artistic performances and enlightening speeches delivered by local politicians.

A spokesperson for the event said: “These activities underscored the importance of community support and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

"The second pride event was a testament to the power of community, art, and inclusivity, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended and reinforcing the values of love, equality, and acceptance that underpin the pride movement.”

As the day transitioned into the evening, around 200 people gathered in the town hall for a night of music, burlesque dancing and drag queens.

A spokesperson said: “The evening party was a monumental success.”

Around 200 people gathered in the town hall during the evening for a night of music, dancing, and drag acts. (Luke Embden)

Around 200 people gathered in the town hall during the evening for a night of music, dancing, and drag acts. (Luke Embden) Photo: Luke Embden

Drag act Willow Won’t-She (L) hosted the event on Saturday afternoon. (ShotbyJude.com)

Drag act Willow Won’t-She (L) hosted the event on Saturday afternoon. (ShotbyJude.com) Photo: (ShotbyJude.com)

Local artist Luke Embden's artwork was hung up around the town centre. (Luke Embden)

Local artist Luke Embden's artwork was hung up around the town centre. (Luke Embden) Photo: Luke Embden

Brighton performer Alan Asound performing at the Chipping Norton Pride afterparty. (ShotbyJude.com)

Brighton performer Alan Asound performing at the Chipping Norton Pride afterparty. (ShotbyJude.com) Photo: ShotbyJude.com

