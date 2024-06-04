In Pictures: 'A testament to the power of community, art and inclusivity' - Chipping Norton celebrates Pride

The event was organised by a group of volunteers alongside the town council and hosted by drag queen Willow Won’t-She.

Local man Luke Embden’s artwork adorned the town as revellers enjoyed a variety of engaging activities and entertainment.

These included stalls selling local crafts, artistic performances and enlightening speeches delivered by local politicians.

A spokesperson for the event said: “These activities underscored the importance of community support and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

"The second pride event was a testament to the power of community, art, and inclusivity, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended and reinforcing the values of love, equality, and acceptance that underpin the pride movement.”

As the day transitioned into the evening, around 200 people gathered in the town hall for a night of music, burlesque dancing and drag queens.

A spokesperson said: “The evening party was a monumental success.”

