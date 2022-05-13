In photos: Banbury musicians unite to raise over £2,000 for Ukraine

A night of music in Banbury raised over £2,000 to help those in need in Ukraine.

The event was held at the General Foods Sports and Social Club on Sunday and featured musicians from the across the town.

It was organised by Banbury Musicians Unite for Ukraine and Bob Dainty of Banbury Music Mix Radio who both want to thank everyone who came and those who played and helped at the event.

"Our final total for the event stands at £2,129 which is brilliant in these difficult times," they said.

"We met with Sam the flower man to sort out where the money will be spent and we can confirm that every penny will go directly to helping the Ukrainian families on Sam's forthcoming trips to deliver essential items.

"We are all so proud we managed to get Banbury Musicians to Unite for Ukraine. Well done Banbury."

The organisers would like to thank the following people:

- Musicians Tess Jones, The Shades, BushFieldSmith, Seven O'clock Junkies, Til Dawn, Neva Mynd and The Skalectrics.

- Sound engineer Leigh Chambers and the lighting team of Jason Hill and Louise Hunter.

- Everyone at General Foods Club for their help in providing such a great venue.

- Mike Watling for taking photographs, not forgetting Di for collecting donations on the day

- Sam the Flower man

- Matty Keefe

