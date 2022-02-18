Impact from Storm Eunice topples trees blocking roadways across Banbury and wider Oxfordshire areas

Impact from Storm Eunice has brought trees down and in some cases blocked roadways across Banbury and the wider Oxfordshire areas.

Highways teams in Oxfordshire are busy dealing with the impacts of Storm Eunice with damaging high winds crossing the county and the whole of southern England during Friday, February 18.

The Met Office issued an “Amber” warning for high winds covering Oxfordshire and other parts of England ahead of the arrival of the storm. They also issued a more serious “Red” warning in the covering counties to the south and east of Oxfordshire but which also clips the area of the county around Henley-on-Thames and the Chilterns.

Roads crews have been or will be dealing with more than 100 examples of trees that have fallen in to roads or footpaths causing obstructions as well as damaged trees that have led to very large branches on road surfaces. There are also examples of trees that are deemed vulnerable to falling or that are overhanging roads.

Those who wish to inform the council of a highways related problem due to the storm should call 0345 310 1111.

Farmers helped the authorities remove a tree blocking the roadway on the B4100 near Bicester earlier today, Friday February 18.

Oxfordshire Highways and Thames Valley Police attended the incident. TVP Cherwell officers posted message of thanks to the local farmers for their on Twitter and Facebook, which said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to the farmers and rural businesses that came out to assist in clearing fallen trees from the carriageway of the B4100 near Bicester area. Again, please avoid road journeys today unless absolutely necessary."

Farmers and helped the authorities clear away this fallen tree on the A4100 near Bicester (photo from TVP Bicester Tweet)

A motorist also reported a tree down near Rye Hill on the road to Hook Norton, along with another on the Banbury Road near Wardington.

Any full road closures as a result of Storm Eunice will be listed here: https://news.oxfordshire.gov.uk/storm-eunice-in-oxfordshire/The following roads have been closed across Oxfordshire:

Station Road, Henley-on-Thames is closed eastbound

Sandy Lane, Yarnton

A tree down near Rye Hill on the road to Hook Norton (photo by Ginny Chadwick-Fox)

Allins Lane, East Hendred

Blackbird Leys Road from Pegasus Road to Cuddesdon Way, Oxford

Gillots Lane, Henley-on-Thames

Cuddesdon Road, Chippinghurst

Banbury Road, Oxford between Davenant Road and Moreton Road