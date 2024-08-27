Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury teenager is living his dream presenting his own music show on a local radio station.

Ronnie Jacob, 17, took the mic at Puritans Radio for the first time two weeks ago, presenting a show focusing on his own favourite music – the sounds of the Sixties and Seventies.

Ronnie – a former Warriner School pupil – has cerebral palsy which restricts his physical cabability. During the week he works as a Business and IT level 3 apprentice, working alongside at Roses Care Services.

But his secret ambition was always to be involved in broadcasting and music.

Music mad Ronnie Jacob who has achieved his dream of presenting his own sounds of the 60s and 70s show

"I am a huge music fan. The Beatles are my favourite and have given me a love of songs from the 60s and 70s,” said Ronnie, who lives at the family home in Banbury.

“I have a vinyl collection which is growing and I love nothing better than playing my records. It’s my dream to work with music and now I’m doing my own Monday evening show on Puritans Radio.”

Ronnie was given his chance when his mum, Katie Jacob, contacted Puritans Radio founder Stewart Green, who she had first spoken to in 2011 when he was a Horton Radio host.

Mr Green said: "Katie was on Radio Horton then because at the time, there was a big appeal to raise £86,000 to pay for an operation in the US to help Ronnie’s mobility, and we were trying to help push the fundraising.

Ian Fleming - co-founder of Puritans Radio helps Ronnie Jacob at the sound desk during the teenager's first show

“Then last month, Katie got back in touch all these years on, not realising I'd started up my own radio station – Puritans Radio - to ask if I could help. She told me how Ronnie was keen to get into radio and I thought we should give him a chance,” he said.

“Ronnie has been helped get used to the studio by co-founder Ian Fleming for the first couple of programmes and he's had a tremendous two weeks. His is probably the most listened-to show in the last two weeks. It's been unbelievable – and he sounds pretty good.

"I'm pleased we could give him a chance on Puritans. From next Monday he’ll be on his own, using the kit alone but he’ll be fine. I think with the confidence he’ll get from producing and presenting his own show he’s got the potential to go further,” said Mr Green.

Mum Katie Jacob said she is thrilled Ronnie has got the privilege of running his own show in addition to his weekly job.

Stewart Green, founder of Puritans Radio, which has given teenager Ronnie Jacob his own show

"He just loves his music, particularly the older music – the Beatles, Rolling Stones and so on. Stewart invited us down to see them. He said they were always on the lookout for new presenters, particularly young people, and offered him his own show.

"It’s been an amazing experience and Ronnie’s absolutely loving it. I’m really proud of him and so grateful for him to have this opportunity.

"It’s taken him outside his comfort zone. It is a nerve-racking experience but he quickly eases into it and he’s got a good number of listeners. He’s done a few requests too. I’m really thrilled for him.”

You can join Ronnie from 8pm-10pm on Mondays for The Superior Sound of the 60s & 70s. Tune in on www.puritansradio.com or listen on internet radio, mobile or via smart speaker.