If you have a health problem over Easter - Banbury area health services will be offering an assortment of options over the bank holidays

Patients are asked to 'choose well' if they need medical assistance this Easter

Health bosses are asking all local residents and patients to ‘please choose well’.Emergency Departments and 999 are for life threatening emergencies. If you come to an emergency department (A&E) for other conditions you may face a very long wait as priority is given to patients with the most urgent clinical need.

NHS 111: if you need clinical advice but are not in a life-threatening emergency contact NHS 111 online 111.nhs.uk or call free. Fully trained advisers are available 24 hours a day, every day. They will ask questions to assess your symptoms and provide healthcare advice or direct you to the right local service, or call an ambulance if necessary.

For more information go to the NHS 111 (oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk) page.

Pharmacies provide advice about minor illnesses and conditions and advice on how to manage your medicines.

To view a full list of Oxfordshire pharmacy opening times over the bank holiday weekend go to this link.

A First Aid Unit is located at Bicester Community Hospital (the FAU has no X-ray service) – for more details and opening hours see here. The telephone number for this unit is 01865 903976.

It is best to make an appointment to enable the unit to ensure social distancing can be maintained. Call the NHS 111 number or the unit directly for triage and to arrange an approximate arrival time. If you present to the unit without an appointment you may be asked to return at a later time to be seen by one of the team.

Self care is the best choice to treat very minor illnesses and injuries. A range of common illnesses and injuries can be treated at home simply by combining a well-stocked medicine cabinet with plenty of rest.

For information to help you self-care, including healthy lifestyle information, a health A-Z of conditions and treatments, or to find your nearest pharmacy for over the counter medicines, visit www.nhs.uk