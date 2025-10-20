A plan to use an empty shop as a multi-purpose 'hive' has been backed by Banbury Town Council.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit could be used as a repair cafe, recycling point and centre for health and wellbeing advice as well as acting as a signposting service, working with a range of charities and councils.

Those involved the budding hive are hoping that Cherwell District Council will support the move and agree to the use of an empty unit in Castle Quay shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbury Hive members contacted Cllr Kieron Mallon in the hope that Banbury Town Council would support its aims. Mr Mallon put forward a motion asking fellow town councillors to support the aims and ambitions of the charity

One of the empty units in Castle Quay could become a Banbury Hive if the district council agrees

Bernadette Cummings of the Hive said she thought the project could help revitalise Banbury town centre, and allow Cherwell to achieve its corporate plan to ‘encourage sustainable consumption, optimise resources and implement efficient recycling systems thar support waste reduction and re-use’.

She said: “We are very grateful to Cllr Mallon for his help in bringing this motion forward and thank the whole Town Council for its support.”

Mr Mallon said: “ I was glad to help. This is just the sort of initiative that needs to come forward to help try to regenerate Banbury - local people working with councils to provide a destination in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the same time it would help Cherwell with its own business rates and therefore benefit the council taxpayers of the district.”

The town council has sent a letter of support to the district council, which as the owner and landlord of Castle Quay, will make a final decision.