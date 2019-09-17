Iconic Banbury office set for refurb

The former Banbury Guardian offices in North Bar Street are to become a high-spec space for start-up and growing businesses after a specialist Bicester company sign the lease.

The Banbury Guardian building will be fully refurbished in the next few months by Point of Difference Workspace, a provider of offices and co working spaces in Bicester and

Aylesbury.

The building has stood empty since December 2015

The refurbishment will convert the three story building, empty since December 2015, into office suites for companies of between one and 32 employees.

The building will be re-named Guardian House in recognition of the Banbury Guardian’s 25 year occupation of the building.

Andy Bedwell, managing director of Point of Difference Workspace, said: “We love bringing life back to buildings and incorporating their heritage in the design.

"This is a fantastic site in a great location so we’re really looking forward to building a new business community here."

An artists impression of the interior of the new Guardian House

The refurbishment will also incorporate print-themed wall coverings and historic photographs in recognition of the buildings’ heritage.

Alongside this, clients will be able to incorporate their own designs and layouts which can be developed as part of the refurbishment plan for anyone who signs up early.

Neil Wild of Wild Property Consultancy, agent for the premises added: “The building works really well for providing offices to a range of different businesses and given the shortage of available offices in the town we believe the space will generate a significant interest from Banbury’s businesses and entrepreneurs."

Those interested in taking a desk space or offices at Guardian House can email hello@pointofdifference.co.uk for more information or contact Neil Wild at Wild Property on 01295 983 333.