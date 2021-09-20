Iconic 1959 Titanic film poster included in Banbury resident's original British film poster collection

Bob has more than 200 original film posters in his collection with the oldest one dating back to 1935 in the Alfred Hitchcock film The 39 Steps. That film was later remade two more times and he has the original posters for all three films.

He said: "I have been a Brit film fan from a very young age, and started collecting British film posters from the early 1980s. It all started when I picked up a movie magazine called Photoplay Film monthly."

Bob's passion for British films started with the 1960 film The League of Gentlemen for which he has an original film poster.

He said: "I was between eight and 10 when I first saw it, and was hooked from start to finish."

Some of his other original film posters include Who Done It?, an Ealing Studios film from 1956 starring Benny Hill and Belinda Lee to Hell Drivers from 1957 with an all star cast of Stanley Baker and Patrick Mcgoohan who go head to head as quarry drivers.

His collection also includes a poster from Callan, which was a TV series running from 1967 -72 before the film in 1974. This is the most unusual poster in his collection due to it 'probably' being done in number two pencil.

The collection also includes a poster from the film The Omen in 1976.

Bob said: "It's a great poster from Turkey with nice artwork with supporting actors Patrick Troughton and David Warner coming to very sticky ends. You won’t see anything like that today on a poster."

His favourite of the collection goes to the poster for the film The Belstone Fox from 1973.

He said: "This is one by Brian Bysouth, and in one word is stunning. Sadly, because what it is about it will never be shown on TV again, but good news for those who want to see it this film is available on DVD. The acting maybe a bit wooden, but the storyline and countryside scenery are excellent."

Likely the most controversial original film poster goes to the film Clockwork Orange.

Bob said: "A Clockwork Orange from 1971. There is nothing special about this one, but it's the most controversial film this country has produced. This never even got a nation wide release. It had a short premiere in London. The violent characters played out were known as droogs. Kubrick (the director) was ordered by the governing board to cut and edit the film. He point blank refused and withdrew it from all cinemas, subsequently further prints of the poster were stopped making this a real collector's piece. A Clockwork Orange was not shown cinemas until 2011 on its re-release."

But his most rare and collectable film poster goes to the 1959 Titanic film called A Night To Remember - story of the Titanic.

He said: "My prize asset is A Night To Remember: Titanic...the Greatest Sea Drama in Living Memory. This poster was in very good condition when found and now been pressed on to linen. It’s not far short of mint - extremely rare."

Bob has compiled his collection by attending numerous film memorabilia shows over the last couple of decades.

He said: "The posters really are a limited collection.

"A special thanks to the following people Simon Dwyer Mike Bloomfield Harry Malcolm Mike Hochman Steve and Luke Kennedy The Picture Palace Terry Pearson Susan Jeffrey who have now finished trading Ash Jawaid and my pal in Noel in Ireland without the research by these people the collection would never have been possible."

1. Bob Page with one of his more than 200 original movie posters Photo Sales

2. An original The 39 Steps film poster, which is the oldest in Bob Page's collection dating back to 1935. Photo Sales

3. Dad's Army film poster in Banbury resident Bob Page's collection Photo Sales

4. The League of Gentlemen film poster from Banbury resident Bob Page's collection Photo Sales