‘I was speechless when I received the call’: Banbury Air Cadet receives New Year's Honour for 40 years of service

An RAF Air Cadet from Banbury has received a New Year’s Honour from the RAF for serving the local cadets and community for around 40 years.

Flight Lieutenant Karl Kisley received the Air Officer Commanding 22 Group commendation for his tireless work with the Banbury RAF Air Cadets.

Karl joined the Air Cadets at age 13, and now, almost 40 years later, he is still dedicating his free time to teaching and helping others within the organisation.

Over the years, Karl has received a Queen's Commission for his good work in 2004 and has led Banbury’s 1460 Squadron Air Cadets since 2006.

As part of his leadership, he plays an important role during the town’s military events, leading the Banbury squadron’s marching band on parades.

Karl says he enjoys passing on his knowledge to the next generation and showing the young cadets what a future in the military is like.

He said: “I enjoy the teamwork and the discipline side of it, and seeing the cadets get to experience life in the Royal Air Force.

“I also get a lot from helping and supporting the local community on parades and with the marching band that I run.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed all my time in the cadets and still enjoy it today. I don’t really know anything different after doing it for so long.”

Karl, who also runs his own electrical services business, spends two evenings a week with the cadets aged between 12 and 20 at their base on Penrose Drive.

Karl will receive his honours in person when he attends a ceremony at RAF Cramwell in Lincolnshire later in the year.

Speaking about the honours, Karl said: “I was very humbled and over the moon to receive it.

“We don’t do it for the rewards, but it is nice to be recognised sometimes after all the hard work and time put in.

“I was over the moon and speechless when I received the phone call, and I’m looking forward to collecting the award later in the year.”

For more information about the Banbury RAF Air Cadets, visit: https://www.facebook.com/1460sqn/?locale=en_GB