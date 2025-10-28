'I was one of the numbers on a conveyor belt' says Banbury mother of JR birth

A Banbury Mum says she felt like just ‘one of the numbers – a pass the parcel - on a conveyor belt’ after being transferred from the Horton to Oxford to give birth.

The mother, whose identity is being kept confidential, said student midwives at the JR were panicking about whether she should have a forceps delivery, even though she hadn’t even been examined.

“Everything had been fantastic before going to the JR. I had all my ante-natal visits at the Horton. I knew what was going to happen; I would call them when I went into labour and go in when they said. When it happened and I got there, everything was ready including the water-bath I was going to give birth in,” she said.

"My blood pressure had gone up a bit and they decided, because it was a weekend and they didn’t have the care, to transfer me in case it went up any further. I was being transferred for a supervised water birth on the fifth floor at the JR. They made arrangements so they would be expecting me.

"It was when I got to the JR that things fell apart.

"I travelled in the ambulance which was really uncomfortable in active labour. I was scared about having the baby on the motorway. When I got there I was taken to the fifth floor but they weren’t ready for us.

"There were a lot of what seemed like student midwives - they were inexperienced people who didn’t know what to do with me. They told me I could not have a water birth. The first midwife I had didn't even know how to measure my blood pressure properly.

"They said I would have to go to the second floor and I needed to go there in a wheelchair. I said I could feel my baby was about to come out and didn’t want to sit but they said I had to as a safety procedure.

"On the second floor it was chaos. I had still not been examined. No one asked how far apart my contractions were. When someone finally asked whether I had been examined, they all looked at each other and said ‘no’.

"At that point my waters hadn’t broken – that happened when an examination was finally done. It was only then someone said I had pre-eclampsia. The only raised blood pressure I had was stress, because no one knew what was happening – this was my first baby. I hadn’t been offered any pain killers.

"They sent me a trainee midwife who just said, ‘push’ – no explanation, and this went on for an hour. I'd been draining my energy, not knowing how to push properly and nothing was happening. So they stopped and said they were going to have to use forceps or emergency surgery – they were panicking.

“It was only when they were preparing the forceps that an experienced midwife finally came in and told me she was going to help me. She explained how to push and she was going to hold me by the arm to help, putting her hand on my stomach to tell me exactly when to push.

"And I managed to deliver the baby without all those complications but I lost quite a lot of blood. It was exhausting and it happened because the people didn’t have a clue what they were doing.

"There was another Mum next to me who had given birth a day before and she said it was horrific for her too.”

The mum said after her son’s birth no one checked whether she could breastfeed. It was only when they got home she realised he was hungry. She returned to the Horton where staff spent unlimited time helping her to breastfeed successfully.

“Even the discharge from the JR took ages – we were waiting a whole day for someone to sign the paperwork,” she said.

"The JR has problems with communication. There seem to be lots of people but I don’t think anyone knows their role. There didn’t seem to be clear handovers between departments, floors and people. They are just too busy. It wasn’t nice and I wish I’d never been there.”

She said she feels something should be done to return full maternity services to Banbury so women do not have to endure transfer to such a busy unit.

"Something needs to be done. It’s ridiculous having to go so far to Oxford or Warwick. This is meant to be the most joyful experience of your life and it shouldn’t be turned into stress and a nightmare.

"They are not thinking about women, they are thinking about their convenience. The JR is a mess. It feels as though everything is disorganised. It felt like you were just one of the numbers, pass the parcel, on a conveyor belt in the warehouse.

"At the Horton, every single visit was all about me and my baby – when he was born, about him, how I can be the best and give him the best. And you can't substitute that. It's a smaller facility but with fantastic care.”

Yvonne Christley, Chief Nursing Officer said: “I am very sorry to hear about any woman whose care during childbirth at OUH has fallen short.

"We aim to provide supportive care to the same high standard wherever a birth takes place – at home, in a Midwifery Led Unit, or in the delivery suite at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

"For cases dating back to 2022, we are very willing to review the care provided, and we encourage the individual to contact us via our dedicated [email protected] email. We will ensure the case is investigated thoroughly.

“Since 2023, the Trust has invested £1.26 million annually to strengthen midwifery staffing, enabling the recruitment of 54 additional midwives. Staffing levels are reviewed twice daily to ensure women receive the support they need.”