'I was blown away' - Youth club worker near Banbury awarded for services to the community

A youth club organiser in a village near Banbury has been awarded ‘Group Leader of the Year’ at a countywide award ceremony.

Reverend Abby Lintern of King’s Sutton Baptist Church was awarded the title at the Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs annual award ceremony.

Abby, who runs the church’s youth club for Year 7 students and upwards on Friday evenings between 7.30pm and 9pm during term time, said it was fantastic for the club to be recognised.

She said: “It was humbling because I don’t feel like I do anything special with the club; I’m just there for them and try to organise fun activities. I was blown away and shocked to get the award.

Abby Lintern with her award for the best 'Group Leader of the Year'.

"We are not massive, and we don’t have lots of money, but what we do, the young people appreciate, and we are happy to give them a safe space.”

The club attracts between 25 and 40 teenagers on a regular basis and hosts a series of activities, from arts and crafts, playing pool, table tennis, and other sports, to quiz nights.

Abby said: “The youth that come are self-sufficient and mainly just like spending time with their friends. It’s a fairly simple club; we don’t do anything flashy; it's just a safe environment for them to be together with their school friends.”

Unfortunately, Abby was unable to attend the official NAYC Awards Celebration in Northampton on Wednesday January 10. However, representatives from NAYC were able to present her the award in King’s Sutton.