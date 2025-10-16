'I want to be that champion': Banbury's first Black Ghanaian woman councillor hopes to inspire others

Banbury’s first-ever black Ghanaian woman councillor has shared her story for Black History Month in the hopes of inspiring others to follow her path into local politics.

Cllr Becky Clarke MBE made local history in 2023, when she was elected to represent the Banbury Cross and Neithrop Ward on Cherwell District Council.

A long-time advocate of black culture and history, Cllr Clarke was previously awarded an MBE in 2011 by the late Queen Elizabeth II for her services as a publisher of African and Caribbean writing.

Cllr Clarke MBE said: “Ghanaian-born and raised in Accra in West Africa, I believe that my disciplined upbringing in Ghana instilled in me the values of hard work and dedication to duty, which have stood me in good stead.

Cllr Becky Clarke MBE meeting King Charles III.

“My family and I decided to settle in Banbury because the town is a beautiful place to live and a healthy environment to raise a family. I can say with confidence that Banbury and Oxford have made me. Banbury is a great place to live and work, and this progressive north Oxfordshire town has been very kind to me and my family.

“Working as an editor in corporate publishing brought me into contact with some of the giants of African and Caribbean literature, including Professor Wole Soyinka, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986, and Professor Abdulrazak Gurnah, who also won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021.”

Since 2003, Becky and her husband, David, have run an independent publishing company, Ayebia Clarke Publishing.

Some of the books published have been used in schools and colleges to highlight African history and the struggles and contributions of Black people in Africa and the African diaspora.

Cllr Becky Clarke MBE has shared her story in the hopes of inspiring others to follow her path into local politics.

Ayebia Clarke Publishing has also received several awards, including the Caine Prize for African Writing in the UK and the Aidoo-Snyder First Prize Award for publishing the best creative work in the US.

Cllr Clarke says she learnt about the importance of having a voice and the value of representation through her work as a publisher.

She said: “As a black woman, I am acutely aware that representation matters because ‘one cannot be what one cannot see.’ Providing a voice for the black community is essential to me in that respect.

“I applied to become a councillor as a way of providing a voice for marginalised groups and championing their concerns because often, in a sea of competing views, the concerns of minority communities tend to get lost in the cacophony of competing voices.

“Voices from the margins, therefore, require a local champion to fight on their behalf for their needs, and I want to be that champion!”

Cllr Clarke hopes her story will inspire more residents of minority backgrounds to become councillors so that the council better represents the town and district.

She said: “Banbury now serves a diverse community, and having a representation on the council that reflects our community will not only lead to greater understanding of minority concerns, but it will also inspire the next generation to aspire to become future councillors, and that will, in turn, help to foster a more cohesive and inclusive society.

“Cherwell District Council has championed an inclusive council, and I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given to serve residents in this community.”