'I never thought I’d get to do this again': Banbury care home residents enjoy fishing trip

Henry Morby and Walter Gibbs with Wendy Kendhammer from the Lake House at their recent fishing trip.

Residents of a care home near Banbury had their wish to go on a fishing trip fulfilled recently.

Henry Morby and Walter Gibbs, residents of Adderbury’s Lake House care home, had both expressed wishes to go on a fishing trip to the home’s staff.

Thanks to the home’s initiative to grant residents’ wishes, the two men, alongside their families, were able to enjoy a day of fishing at Nell Bridge Fishery.

Henry, 88, a lifelong fisherman, said: “I never thought I’d get to do this again.

“It’s brought back so many memories, and I feel so lucky to have experienced it one more time.”

The pair, who had often talked about how much they missed being able to fish, were also joined by the home’s activities co-ordinator, Jo Dixon, and carer Wendy Kendhammer.

The group was equipped with a picnic, camping chairs, and fishing gear – including some of Henry’s treasured tackle from years past – as they enjoyed the relaxing yet lively outing.

They also took part in a friendly team challenge, with Henry proudly landing the biggest catch of the day.

Wendy, who generously joined the outing on her day off, said: “Seeing Henry light up like that made it all worth it.

“Moments like these remind us why we do what we do.”

Fellow anglers, including a young boy who shared his bait, joined the fun and remarked on seeing Henry and Walter’s wish come to life.

Jo said: “This day captured the heart of what Lake House strives to achieve. “This is exactly what meaningful activity is about; listening to people’s stories and helping them feel seen, valued, and celebrated.”