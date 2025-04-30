‘I loved every bit’ - Banbury woman raises over £1,300 for British Heart Foundation by completing London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury woman completed the London Marathon and raised over £1,300 (and still counting) for the British Heart Foundation.

Michelle Jones had to overcome tough conditions to complete the world-famous marathon last Sunday (April 27).

She was inspired to take on the 26.2 miles around London’s landmarks by her niece, Eleanor, who was born with two holes in her heart.

Thankfully Eleanor has not had to undergo surgery, but her strength and determination motivated Michelle to challenge herself like never before.

Michelle Jones has raised over £1,300 so far for the British Heart Foundation by completing the 2025 London Marathon.

This year’s marathon saw a record-breaking 56,640 participants complete the race in less than favourable temperatures of around 22°C.

Speaking about Sunday’s race, Michelle said: “I completed the marathon, not with a quick time, but that was never my aim. I’m still really happy I managed to complete it.

“I loved every bit of it, even though it was a really hot day. As it was so hot, I didn’t want to push myself too hard and make myself ill.”

Michelle completed the race and her first-ever marathon in a time of eight hours and 43 minutes.

She is now almost halfway to her fundraising goal and still hopes to raise £3,000 before the end of June.

Michelle said: “British Heart Foundation is such an amazing charity, and I am proud to have completed the London Marathon to help raise awareness and collect sponsorship to keep their already hard-working team pushing for better care support and treatment.”

To donate to Michelle’s fundraiser and support the research that the British Heart Foundation does, visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/michelle-jones-5b71d