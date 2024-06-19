'I feel very honoured' - Pensioner near Banbury will receive prestigious honour from the King

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner near Banbury has said she is honoured to be named on King Charles’s Birthday Honours for 2024.

Eighty-seven-year-old Margaret Boscott will receive the British Empire Medal for services to her community over 50 years.

Cropredy resident Margaret served on the village’s parish council and has been heavily involved in setting up several clubs and groups in the village.

Margaret received a letter stating she had won the award a few weeks ago and is waiting for an invitation to attend a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where she will be given her medal.

Margaret Boscott has received the British Empire Medal from the King for her 50 years of service to the Cropredy community.

Speaking about receiving the medal, Margaret said: “It felt very good and I feel very honoured. Going to Buckingham Palace will be lovely; I will have to get a new dress!

“I received it because of my work in the community, including setting up the bowling club about 40 years ago that is still going. I also set up the old people’s club, which I ran for 19 years.”

Margaret has also raised money for charity through knitting; this includes donating items for sale to raise money for the Katharine House Hospice and raising over £2,000 for charity with the Cropredy Knit and Natter Club.

When asked what motivates her to spend so much of her time helping her community and setting up social groups in Cropredy, Margaret said: “It’s because I love Cropredy, I was born here.

"I like everything about it; I like the people and all of the events that take place, which I go to. It’s a very good village."

Among other responsibilities in the village, Margaret has been involved with managing the village hall and chapel and still plays an active role in distributing tickets to the Fairport Cropredy Convention festival.

Speaking about Margaret’s dedicated service to the village, chair of Cropredy Parish Council Tania Johnson said: “Margaret has served the village of Cropredy for so many years as a parish councillor.

"Her amazing memory for people and events has never diminished. She has run the sale of Fairport tickets given by the organisers to Cropredy from the beginning and will be doing the same this year.