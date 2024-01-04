'I feel humbled' - 23-year-old cabinet maker near Banbury receives New Year MBE honour

A 23-year-old cabinet maker who works near Banbury has said that he is ‘humbled’ to be recognised for a New Year MBE honour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skilled cabinet maker James Boyes MBE was named in the New Year honours for his achievements representing Team UK at the WorldSkills Special Edition competition in Switzerland, where he claimed gold and was crowned the best cabinet maker in the world.

The 23-year-old was also awarded the prestigious title for his services to further education in relation to his work inspiring the next generation of cabinet makers at Moulton College, the same institution where he learned the trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James lives in Northampton but works at Monkeywood, a kitchen and furniture company based at Sugarswell Business Park near Shenington.

James Boyes, MBE competing at the 2022 WorldSkills Special Edition in Basel, Switzerland.

After winning a bronze medal at a 2017 national cabinet-making competition, James found himself frustrated that he was unable to translate his skills onto the international stage and considered changing career paths.

However, after joining Monkeywood, which provided him with better hours for practicing his skills, James said he found a rejuvenated enthusiasm and dedicated more time and energy to becoming the best in the industry.

James now leads training sessions at his former college as well as travelling to speak to young people, helping them train and inspiring them to compete at skills competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the honour, James said: “It was a big surprise; I wasn’t expecting it, and I was a little bit overwhelmed.

James now spends time training and inspiring the next generation of competitive cabinet makers.

"I feel humbled, because I don’t feel like the small thing I have achieved is worthy of such a prestigious honour.”

James now hopes to spend time in 2024 training and inspiring the next members of the UK squad as much as he can ahead of this year’s upcoming WorldSkills Special Edition competition.

Employers Monkeywood have said they will continue to support James in his competitions and anticipate a bright future for the talented young cabinet maker.

Advertisement

Advertisement