'I can't believe I completed it': Banbury runner raises over £1,000 for charity by completing epic 100km ultramarathon

A Banbury mother who took up running after battling serious illness for a decade has raised over £1,000 by completing the infamous Race to the Stones 100km ultramarathon (July 12- 13).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimee de Gruchy-Lambert overcame a broken toe, a health flare-up and punishing heat to finish the epic race in just over 19 hours.

The Banbury resident took up running in 2023 after battling several health issues, including hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, for over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee de Gruchy-Lambert raised over £1,000 for charity by completing the challenging Race to the Stones ultramarathon.

Aimee’s conditions meant it was painful to move at times, but after going on a water diet and persevering with exercise, Aimee discovered a passion for running.

Since finding the passion for running, Aimee has progressed from taking on local 10k races to completing marathons and now running further than ever before.

Aimee said: “I still can't believe I actually completed it.

“I've had several serious health setbacks and some serious issues in my personal life that have caused high stress, so I was very glad to even make it to the start line, and I surpassed all my expectations by completing the whole 100km, especially in the extreme heat of Saturday!”

Aimee got into running a few years ago after battling serious illness for over a decade.

Thanks to Aimee’s heroic efforts, over £1,000 was donated to an online donation page set up on their behalf to raise money for The Brain Charity, which helps people with all forms of neurological conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee said: “I was determined to do my best for the charity and as an inspiration for anyone else struggling with chronic health/neurological issues and as an inspiration to my daughter, who was a brilliant little supporter!

“The weeks leading up to it weren't good. I broke my toe six weeks before, and then the week before, I was really ill with a virus and fibromyalgia flare and had to get a chest scan!

“However, I wanted to do everything I could to complete it for all those who had supported and sponsored me, as well as prove to myself I can overcome adversity.”

The Race to the Stones race requires runners to traverse 100km of rural trails and paths along the scenic Ridgeway ancient road from Lewknor, Oxfordshire, to Avebury Standing Stones in Wiltshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the event, Aimee said: “There were lots of friendly folks on the trail, especially the first day, and the sunshine meant the scenery looked amazing.

"Seeing my daughter around 30km in gave me a real boost, which I needed, as I really struggled after the 42km point on the first day. The heat started to get to me, and I was battling with the unknown, as I'd never run more than a marathon before.

“It was very emotional, and I almost gave up with how I was feeling at halfway, but I rallied myself, and the second 50km almost felt easier.

“I had a friend supporting me and giving me cold drinks every two hours or so, which massively helped, and I was really pleased to find I could run most of the distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt great in the last 5km, it was an amazing feeling, finally believing and realising I was going to make it and finish, and I even managed a sprint finish over the line! It was an incredible experience and a challenge I'm very glad I set myself.”

To donate to Aimee’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/aimee-de-gruchy-lambert-1735749885934