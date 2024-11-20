‘I can now call myself a three-times award-winning author!’ Writer near Banbury wins three awards for children's picture book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An author near Banbury has said she is really proud to win three awards for her Christmas-themed children’s picture book.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Lloyd-Gale was delighted that her book ‘The Moose That Saved Christmas’ was celebrated at this year’s Page Turner Awards.

The Barford St John writer from took home the ‘Best Illustrated Book’, ‘Best Children’s Picture Book’ and ‘Adaptation Needed for Animation’ awards for her 2023 release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously reached the finals of the CLF Book Awards and the Ink Book Prize earlier this year, Emily wasn’t sure what to expect at the Page Turner Awards event.

Emily Lloyd-Gale is delighted to be recognised with three Page Turner Awards for her children's picture book, 'The Moose That Saved Christmas'.

Emily said: “I couldn’t believe it when they read out my name for these awards. Having reached the shortlisted stage for the others, I wasn’t confident that I’d get any further, but am so happy that I can now call myself a three-times award-winning author!

“Both my books have been a labour of love, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my husband, family, and of course my illustrator Lorna Humphreys.

“To see how much they’re being loved and enjoyed by so many makes me really proud. I hope they continue to be read for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by her youth and experiences of bullying at school, Emily’s ‘The Moose That Saved Christmas’ tells the story of Maurice and his moose friends working together to try and save Christmas.

The Page Turner Awards are designed to give writers the chance to have their work read and shared by successful authors, industry professionals, and film producers.

Emiy’s books ‘The Moose That Saved Christmas’ and ‘Mighty Maurice’ are available to purchase from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/Emily-Lloyd-Gale/author/B0BX448H8S?