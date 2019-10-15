'I am terribly, terribly sorry for tragic mistake': diplomat's wife speaks for first time about fatal crash that killed Harry Dunn

The woman at the centre of the diplomatic immunity row over the death of Northampton Town fan Harry Dunn has spoken for the first time about the incident.

In a statement issued by her lawyers, Anne Sacoolas says she is "terribly, terribly sorry for the tragic mistake" of driving on the wrong side of the road.

"Neither she nor Harry Dunn’s family will ever be the same because of it. She wants to meet with the family to apologise and take responsibility," the statement issued by Arnold & Porter added.

“Anne is devastated by this tragic accident. No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn’s family."

Harry, of Charlton, near Brackley, died in hospital earlier this year after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming car on the B4031 Park End, Croughton, on August 27. He was 19.

The statement said that Mrs Sacoolas had co-operated fully with the police and the investigation, and spoke with police at the scene of the accident and at her home the following day. Her lawyers said she would continue to co-operate with the police and the investigation.

"Anne would like to meet with Mr. Dunn’s parents so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident. We have been in contact with the family’s attorneys and look forward to hearing from them," the statement added.

It is understood that there is no dispute from Mrs Sacoolas as to what happened.

Those acting on behalf of Mrs Sacoolas said: "Anne was driving on the wrong side of the road and had no time to react when she saw the motorbike approaching - the crash happened too fast."

In an interview with the Chronicle & Echo last week, Harry's father, Tim Dunn pleaded with Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK and said he wanted to know if she had comforted his son as he lay fatally injured after the accident.

The source confirmed that Mrs Sacoolas stayed at the scene of the accident to assist.

"She spoke to Harry Dunn to tell him that she would call for help. She waved down another car. That driver pulled over and offered to assist Harry so that Anne could comfort her young children, who had been in her car and were on the scene.

"Ministry of Defence police arrived shortly after the accident but it took a long time for the ambulance to arrive. Anne did not leave the scene until the ambulance had arrived and the police told her they had everything they needed from her and she should go home," the source said.

According to the statement, Mrs Sacoolas says she did not hear again from the police after she had spoken to them at her home the day after the accident.

"She and her family left the United Kingdom approximately three weeks after the accident, after they and the U.S. authorities determined that it would be difficult for the couple and their children to remain in the small Croughton community under these tragic circumstances.

"She and her family returned home on a commercial flight (coach). Our understanding is that the British authorities were informed and aware of their departure before they returned to the United States,"