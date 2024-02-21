'I am incredibly proud' - Banbury's Radio Horton shortlisted for national hospital radio award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The station, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, has been shortlisted for its coverage of last year’s Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Staff Recognition Awards.

As part of the coverage, Radio Horton conducted interviews with nominees and winners at the black-tie awards ceremony and captured heartwarming and emotional stories behind some of the people involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show was later broadcast as a special programme on the station, which itself has been shortlisted in the Best Speech Package category at the National Hospital Radio Awards.

Radio Horton has been shortlisted in the Best Speech Package category at the National Hospital Radio Awards.

Radio Horton Chair Sam Smette said: “I am incredibly proud that our special programme has been shortlisted for an award.”

“It was a pleasure for Radio Horton to be part of this special occasion, which saw staff from across our hospitals receiving accolades for their remarkable contributions to hospital life.”

“The programme aimed to bring the ambiance from the Staff Recognition Awards ceremony to patients and staff in the Horton General Hospital and the local community. Some of the stories we heard were incredibly moving, and I hope we gave listeners a flavour of what was a truly fantastic.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the station’s 60th anniversary year, a number of special events have been organised to take place around the Horton General Hospital throughout the year to mark the occasion.