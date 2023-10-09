'I am humbled and honoured' - Banbury nursing home worker retires after 20 years of service

A Banbury care home worker has retired from her job after 20 years of service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Julie Richardson Nursing Home celebrated the retirement of 78-year-old Irene Wyngaardt by holding a special party for her.

Originally born in South Africa, Irene had been a part of the home’s team since it was established in 2003, with many staff referring to her as the home’s mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irene was considered a role model for many at home and was given the ‘good heart award’ at the in-company’s awards.

Chief operating officer of the home in a blue suit, Warren Canicon, home manager Jayanthi Antony in the golden dress, and Irene in the blue dress

A spokesperson for the Julie Richardson Care Home said: “She started hereas a care assistant and retired as a senior carer and a happy leader. She is a role model for everyone here and never changed the way she provided high-quality care to the residents.

“All our staff call her mum because she looks after the staff as if a mother looks after her children and was a mentor to everyone and a caring home mother.”

To celebrate the retirement of Irene, staff dressed in traditional Indian Kerala clothes and performed a special dance for Irene. They also cooked different varieties of food for staff and residents to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the party, Irene said: “I am humbled and honoured by the love and care I experienced today from all of you”.

In 2021, at the height of the Covid pandemic, Irene, then 76, joined fellow Julie Richardson staff members in completing a sponsored walk, which raised money for people impacted by Covid in India.