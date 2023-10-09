'I am humbled and honoured' - Banbury nursing home worker retires after 20 years of service
The Julie Richardson Nursing Home celebrated the retirement of 78-year-old Irene Wyngaardt by holding a special party for her.
Originally born in South Africa, Irene had been a part of the home’s team since it was established in 2003, with many staff referring to her as the home’s mother.
Irene was considered a role model for many at home and was given the ‘good heart award’ at the in-company’s awards.
A spokesperson for the Julie Richardson Care Home said: “She started hereas a care assistant and retired as a senior carer and a happy leader. She is a role model for everyone here and never changed the way she provided high-quality care to the residents.
“All our staff call her mum because she looks after the staff as if a mother looks after her children and was a mentor to everyone and a caring home mother.”
To celebrate the retirement of Irene, staff dressed in traditional Indian Kerala clothes and performed a special dance for Irene. They also cooked different varieties of food for staff and residents to enjoy.
Speaking about the party, Irene said: “I am humbled and honoured by the love and care I experienced today from all of you”.
In 2021, at the height of the Covid pandemic, Irene, then 76, joined fellow Julie Richardson staff members in completing a sponsored walk, which raised money for people impacted by Covid in India.
