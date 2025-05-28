‘I achieved a lifetime dream’: Banbury's Paddy Haynes makes a statement at first-ever World's Strongest Man appearance

Banbury strongman Paddy Haynes has continued his fantastic form this year with a great performance at the prestigious World’s Strongest Man competition.

Paddy’s meteoric rise through the ranks of strongman continues after he placed fifth at the 48th edition of the World's Strongest Man held this month (May 15-18).

The Adderbury farmer-turned-professional strongman secured his spot at this year’s competition with an impressive performance at last month’s Europe’s Strongest Man, where he placed second.

The late qualification ensured that the local strongman would compete at the legendary strength competition for the first time.

Still a relative newcomer to the sport, Paddy started entering national competitions at the back end of 2022.

A win at England's Strongest Man in 2023 and further impressive performances at national events have seen him quickly rise through the domestic ranks.

Now three years on, the 27-year-old is holding his own against the strongest men in the world in front of millions of viewers from across the globe.

Once at the World’s Strongest Man in Sacramento, California, Paddy was placed in a tough qualifying heat, which saw him pitted against 2023 winner and 2024 runner-up, Canadian Mitchell Hooper.

Paddy taking on the legendary Atlas stones event at this year's World's Strongest Man.

Paddy was able to overcome any nerves and put on a stellar performance, earning an impressive 14 points at the end of the five events, just a point and a half off Hooper.

This saw him entered into the finals, alongside nine of the other strongest men in the world, including Hooper and 2024 champion and three-time winner Tom Stoltman and his brother Luke.

Speaking about the competition, Paddy said: “Last week I achieved a lifetime dream and competed at the World’s Strongest Man for the first time.

“Flying out there, I knew I’d drawn a tough heat, but I knew I would have a chance at qualifying for the final if I performed to the best of my ability.”

Paddy has risen through the ranks of professional strongman quickly over the three years he has been competing.

Following another five gruelling events, held over two days, Paddy rounded off the tough competition in a very impressive fifth position.

The final standings saw the Banbury man achieve the second-highest position of the four British finalists, with only three-time champion Tom Stoltman finishing higher.

Paddy said: “The experience was amazing from start to finish and was a great learning curve, surpassing my expectations and not only qualifying for the final but also performing well and placing fifth.”

The fantastic performance has now cemented Paddy’s reputation in the world of professional strongman and shown that he is a serious contender at any strongman competition.

Paddy lifted an incredible deadlift of 465 kilograms at the 2025 World's Strongest Man competition.

Paddy added: “The entire experience has given me a huge confidence boost, solidifying myself as one of the best strength athletes in the world.

“I think people will treat me as a serious contender in the future.

“Thank you to my family and friends for coming out with me (Kate, Chloe and Max) and my partner Daisy for coming with me and helping me.”

Alongside pursuing his dreams of becoming the World’s Strongest Man, Paddy is growing his personal training business and online brand.

He said: “We vlogged the entire trip on my YouTube channel (Paddy_strongman) - please subscribe to that channel for all updates on all things strongman.”

Paddy’s performance at the World’s Strongest Man will be aired on Channel Five later in the year.