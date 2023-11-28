A local husband and wife team has opened a new Cambodian food takeaway in Banbury’s Lock29.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Couple Bobo and Liam started Bobo’s Cambodian Kitchen during lockdown but have recently decided to make the move to permanent premises.

Having learned how to cook many of the dishes from her grandmother back in Cambodia, Bobo now hopes to introduce new flavours and authentic traditional meals to Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam said: “Our personal favourite would be one of our curries with a side of pork wontons. Our pork wontons are made fresh every morning and make a great snack on their own if you don’t want to eat a full meal.”

Liam and Bobo from Bobo's Cambodian Kitchen in Banbury's Lock29.

The couple previously ran pop-up takeaways at various events around the area before moving to the permanent home in Lock29 a few weeks ago.

Liam said: “So far, the most special thing about Lock29 has been how welcoming and friendly all the staff and other vendors have been.

"It has helped us feel comfortable and at home in a very short period. It has also been wonderful to see the positive feedback and reviews for our food from our customers, old and new.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Catford, general manager at Lock29, said: “It is our mission to ensure that the traders here at Lock29 are the very best at what they do, and Bobo’s Cambodian is just that. Boba and Liam have passion, skill, authenticity, and a great menu.