'Hunting with hounds has no place in a modern society': Banbury MP joins new hunting ban committee

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has joined a Parliamentary Committee that is calling for ‘loopholes’ in the current hunting ban to be amended.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean is the fifth MP to join the Parliamentary Committee of the New Hunting Ban, which also features experts and stakeholders.

The committee hopes to create new hunting legislation that will put a complete end to hunting with hounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will play a role in the government’s consultation on trail hunting, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has joined a Parliamentary Committee that is calling for ‘loopholes’ in the current hunting ban to be amended.

It comes more than 20 years after the government implemented the Hunting Act 2004, which was designed to ban hunting with dogs.

Sean said: “I am proud that the last Labour government legislated to ban fox hunting. But unfortunately, there are loopholes which are being exploited and allowing the ripping apart of foxes by dogs to carry on unpunished.

“Hunting with hounds is a relic of a bygone era and has no place in a modern, compassionate society. Residents across my constituency have made it clear that they want it to be stopped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Hunting Ban's Parliamentary Committee and Advisory Panel came together this week to begin scrutinising the Hunting Act 2004 and recommending changes to close its loopholes.

Several animal rights groups, such as Protect The Wild, Action Against Foxhunting and Verify Humanity, joined the MPs to discuss legal changes to the original hunting ban.

A spokesperson for the New Hunting Ban Committee said: “In future, the New Hunting Ban plans to host public hearings at which parliamentarians will hear expert testimony to help inform their legislative recommendations.”

For more information, visit: https://thenewhuntingban.com/