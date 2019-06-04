Hunt for owner of pesky peacock disturbing the peace in King's Sutton

A pesky peacock is disturbing the peace in King's Sutton with villagers kept up at all hours thanks to its incessant squawking.

Residents have been suffering for the past four weeks with 'hideous noises' from the presumably-lost bird through most of the evening and early morning.

The peacock keeping people up all night in King's Sutton. Photo: Leanne Lock

Attempts to find its owner have been unsuccessful so far while animal sanctuaries say they will look after it if someone else can catch it.

Leanne Lock, whose garden is closest to the 70ft oak tree where the peacock likes to roost, said what started off as a novelty has become a nightmare.

"We have put appeal out on Facebook and places like that but we're not getting anywhere and everybody is starting to suffer with a lack of sleep, but we just want to get him home," she said.

The peacock, which has a ring around its leg, apparently spends the daytime wandering around King's Sutton looking for food, Leanne thinks it is eating bird seeds or being fed by villagers.

At about 7pm, it returns to the oak tree in the park by Leanne's house on Glebe Rise and starts squawking until around 11pm, before starting again when it gets light at about 3am.

"The squawks are getting worse so he must be lonely but we just have no idea where he's come from, someone must be missing him as he's worth quite a lot of money," Leanne said.

The RSPCA told Leanne they are not interested as the peacock is healthy, while places like the Waterfowl Sanctuary near Wigginton would look after it but could not catch it.

So Leanne hopes to either find its owner or someone willing to catch the peacock - to contact her, call x or email x.

