Hundreds of school children turn empty flower beds in a Banbury park into a sea of colour.

Hillview School pupils have helped to create a lovely floral display

Banbury Town Council’s annual Planting in the Park competition returned this week (Thursday and Friday) after a two-year absence because of coronavirus.

The schools competed for a sought-after trophy and the winners will be announced after the judging.

The event took place in glorious weather and more than 8,000 plants were used as the children decorated the flower beds. The theme of the displays was the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters from Harriers School get down to planting flowers in the park

Trees surrounding the flower beds provided ample shade for the children in the hot sun and working conditions were excellent.

Cllr Martin Phillips said: “I was amazed at the children’s imagination and skill. This type of out-of-class event helps to give children a grounding in nature and an introduction to the pleasures of gardening. I’m sure they will return to the park with their parents throughout the summer to see how their creations develop.”

Children from The Grange School enjoy a planting day with Banbury Town Council