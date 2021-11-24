Hundreds of Santas set to make for popular charity fun run in Banbury

Katharine House Hospice staff get warmed up for the charity's annual Santa Fun Run in Banbury (Submitted image)

Cancelled last year due to Covid, The Katharine House Hospice Santa Fun Run is back and looking forward to welcoming people on Sunday December 5 at Spiceball Park from 10am.

The event is one of the biggest on the KHH calendar and attracts hundreds of participants every year, running either the 5km or 1.5km route.

After a short warm-up, the Santas will set off at 10am on Sunday December 5 on their sponsored run en masse and be welcomed back to mouth-watering refreshments and cracking Christmas tunes. Everyone taking part will receive a free Santa suit.

All money raised goes to supporting people affected by life limiting illnesses, providing a holistic approach the considers the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of each individual.

For more information on the Katharine House Hospice Santa Fun Run, including how to book your place see their website here: https://www.khh.org.uk/event/santa-fun-run-2021There is a Black Friday deal with limited number of discounted Santa Fun Run tickets on offer. You can save £5 for every adult to sign up and £2 for every child to sign up aged 7-16 (under 7s go free). Offer runs from Friday November 26 to Sunday November 28.

The deadline for booking a place is 8.30am, Friday December 3.

Community Engagement Manager Cherida Plumb said: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Santa Fun Run is tipped to be Banbury’s most wonderful event of the year, and sure to get people into the festive spirit.

Michelle Tate-Davies from Hook Norton is taking part in this year’s Santa Fun Run in memory of her mother Sue who received care from Katharine House Hospice in 2019.

She said: “I wanted to raise money for the sanctuary that gave my mum such amazing care and support in her last days.

“Katharine House made the unbearable bearable. I couldn’t imagine going through that experience anywhere else. It meant so much to her to have all her family around her. To be able to see her grandchildren.