Hundreds of Santas make a run for it in Banbury - and raise thousands of pounds for charity

Team Timmy Time who ran in memory of Tim Hands

Swarms of Santas took to Spiceball Park in Banbury to take part in the Katharine House Santa Fun Run, raising thousands of pounds for the hospice.

Almost 400 people took part in the hospice’s flagship festive event on Sunday December 6, with the run expecting to raise around £25,000 towards the care of patients with incurable illnesses in the local community.

Advertisement

Among those running the 5km or 1.5km routes were friends and family of patients who had received support from Katharine House Hospice.

Amara Hands with her mum Michelle. Amara took part in the Santa Fun Run in honour of her dad Tim.

A team of runners took part in memory of Tim Hands from Adderbury who died from cancer exactly two months to the day of the Santa Fun Run. The runners included Tim’s ten-year-old daughter Amara who was given the running number 50, in a special tribute to her father who celebrated his 50th birthday at the hospice just before his death.

Tim’s wife Michelle, who was in the crowd to cheer them on, said Tim’s loved ones wanted to do something special to honour him, and raise money for the hospice that gave him such dedicated care.

Advertisement

She said: “In a world where you are very vulnerable, where someone you care for is ill, it means everything to have the comfort of knowing that there are people who can help you when you need them.

“The staff were just wonderful. It’s all the little things the hospice does that make it such a positive experience. It’s like you’re at home, but not at home.”

Advertisement

"They pulled a bed up next to his and so I could stay with him. Things like that really mattered."