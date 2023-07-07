Hundreds of residents enjoy Chipping Norton's first ever LGBTQ+ Pride event

Over 300 people packed into Chipping Norton’s town centre for the first ever LGBTQ+ Pride event to take place in the town last Saturday (July 1).

The event, which ran from 11am-4pm, was centred around the town hall and The Fox pub and was organised by Chipping Norton Town Council alongside Pride coordinator Simon Lukauskas.

Featuring music and stalls in the town hall, classic cars, an ice cream van, and representatives from the West Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police, organisers say the event was a huge success.

Simon said: "One of my many aims for the event was not for it to be a spectacle, not for the LGBTQ+ community to feel ostracised, nor for it to be a one-off event.

The first ever Chipping Norton Pride event culminated in a march around the town hall.

“Our Pride was just the start of ensuring our entire community is inclusive and that every LGBTQ+ person feels proud and authentic. Identifying venues where people can visit solo or with friends, have a chat, or sit alone are keys to a 24/7 inclusive community.

“Indra’s The Shack and The Fox have been favoured as welcoming places for those, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. Summer picnics on The Common will also be happening, with inclusion as the main aim."

The inaugural Chipping Norton Pride event culminated in a march around the town hall as a mark of respect to the LGBTQ+ communities and as an acknowledgement of the struggles members of the community have experienced.

Simon said: "Thanks to all the local businesses that supported us and our LGBTQ+ allies and friends. Without your support, the LGBTQ+ community would not have had Chipping Norton Pride as it was.

Organisers of the event say it was a huge success with over 300 people attending.

"Moving forward, thoughts of Pride 2024 have already started. Appreciating the massive support from LGBTQ+ allies, a vision for Pride is a community event where the LGBTQ+ community will be respected in a safe and loving environment. A place we can all be ourselves".

Simon will be updating and monitoring the @chippypride Instagram page for future events and local news, to connect locals or organisations with one another, and to provide support to whoever may feel they need it.

Stalls selling foods and crafts were set up inside the town hall.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed the live music in the town hall.