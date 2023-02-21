Keep Nethercote Rural (KNR) campaign group has appealed to several hundred people who objected to the Huscote Farm plan, so their views are not lost in an unexpected second submission for the same development.

Developer Greystoke CB wants to build industrial units on 140-160 acres of ancient ridge-and-furrow pastureland at Huscote Farm, on the east side of the M40.

The Banbury Guardian reported the shock of neighbours when the application was first lodged last June.

The Huscote Farm site land as seen from the site

After a long drawn-out process of consultation, in which National Highways called for a delay in deciding the issue, Greystoke appealed on the grounds of ‘non determination’ – meaning Cherwell District Council has not decided the matter within the government target time – and a public inquiry is to be held in April.

Now, in a move to pursue consent Greystoke has submitted an almost identical planning application, before the start of the public inquiry, and it will not automatically carry over the objections lodged for the original application.

Lisa Phipps of KNR said: “There are no objections to the new application. The proposal map is identical except for demolition of the farmhouse and some banking but the industrial warehouses are just the same and the same roundabout is included.

"When the original application went to appeal everyone who commented got an email to let them know. I've no idea why these people didn't also get an email to say there had been a replacement application.

A picture of the motorway junction, Frontier Park and the ancient farmland that would be built over if Greystoke gets planning consent

"KNR is urging those who objected to copy and paste their original submissions and ensure they are on the new application.“This is one Cherwell planning officer against a wealthy company with experts who know how to get around the planning laws. There have been four separate planning officers responsible for this site/application in nine months,” she said.

"Also because of government rules, Greystoke doesn’t have to pay a fee for this second application. Cherwell’s planning department is stressed and under-resourced enough and now it’s going to be the taxpayer who funds massive extra work planning officers should not be having to do."

Mrs Phipps said Banbury MP Victoria Prentis should intervene to question why such planning ‘loopholes’ are not being closed.

“I'd like her to push the Government - planning laws shouldn't allow situations like this. When they become aware of these loopholes they should close them. Local authorities should be protected.”

The site seen from the Middleton Cheney direction in the east

Mrs Phipps also said applicants should not be allowed to appeal against non determination when they have not given all the relevant information necessary, such as the archaeological report, which Greystoke did not begin until it had gone to appeal.

“It feels like this company is paralysing the council's planning department which appears to be totally under-resourced.”

KNR said a review of Nethercote with the possibility of making it a conservation area should have taken place but the council has ‘run out of money’.

"They are obliged to keep a register of their heritage assets, so CDC should be pulling out all the stops to do that. It would help strengthen the case against the East M40 plans since the developers are making capital out of the fact that the site ‘does not affect any heritage assets’,” said Mrs Phipps.

Huscote Farm, seen from the air from the north. The farm would be demolished in the new plan

Mrs Prentis said: “I have been following the proposals for Huscote Farm since I visited Nethercote last summer to sit down with members of the Keep Nethercote Rural campaign.

“I share many of the concerns raised about these proposals to date. This would clearly be a large commercial site on good quality greenfield land which is not designated for development under the current Local Plan.

“Local residents are understandably concerned that the proposed developers have seemingly adopted a twin-track approach, with a simultaneous planning appeal and resubmitted application.

"While planning matters remain the responsibility of Cherwell District Council, I have made representations to the Chief Executive and also my Ministerial colleagues in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on my constituents’ behalf.

“I will continue to follow all developments on these proposals closely,” she said.

The council and Greystoke have been asked for responses.