Hundreds of classic bikes to descend on Banbury

Tomorrow’s VMCC Banbury Run might be 71 years old but it still manages to attract the largest gathering of pre-1931 classic bikes in the world.

Around 500 veteran and vintage motorcycles will ride out from the British Motor Museum on various routes as they make their way to Banbury on Sunday, June 16.

Banbury Run 4 NNL-170620-150018001

The routes vary between 30 and 60 miles and many will hope to make them without breaking down.

Riders will depart at five per minute from 10am with the last leaving at noon. They will begin to return to the museum from 12.30.

Banbury mayor John Colegrave will be starting all the competitors on their journeys including scaling Sunrising Hill.

There will also be club and trade stands, more than 100 auto-jumble pitches and special interest displays.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-170529-115742001

For more information visit www.banbury-run.co.uk or call 01926 641188.

Just one of the 500 vintage motorcycles riding in the Banbury Run NNL-161205-163637001