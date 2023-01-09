Hundreds join celebrity fitness guru Joe Wicks for morning run around Banbury park

Celebrity fitness guru Joe Wicks treated fans and fitness fanatics in Banbury to a surprise 5 kilometre run yesterday (Sunday January 8).

Joe Wicks, who gained mass popularity during the COVID lockdowns for his at-home workout videos and nutritional meal plans, was joined on the 9.30am run yesterday (Sunday 8) in Banbury by local residents of all ages and abilities.

Before the event, Joe tweeted, saying: "I've decided I'm going to do a 5km run this Sunday", with a map of Spiceball Park.

Advertisement

The tweet was enough to attract the many fans that joined him for the slightly muddy run through the park, with even officers from the Thames Valley Police force checking in for a not-to-be-missed photo opportunity.

Hundreds of fans of all ages joined the Body Coach on a muddy run around the Spiceball Park.

Ian Gentles of the Banburyshire Info page on Facebook was in attendance. He said: "It was fantastic to witness an amazing turnout in Banbury. Wonderful atmosphere. 10 out of 10 to Joe Wicks."

After the run Joe tweeted again to thank all who had joined him on the successful Banbury event, he said: "What a turnout. Thank you to everyone who joined me today. It warms my heart every time."

Advertisement