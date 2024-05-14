Huge donation set to boost Oxhill animal welfare charity's donkey care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tears were shed when staff at an animal rescue centre were presented with a cheque that will help to transform the care they provide for rescued donkeys.

A huge £25,000 donation from the Anthony and Elaine Bethell Charitable Foundation has enabled Redwings Horse Sanctuary to deck out a new donkey barn at its Oxhill centre in south Warwickshire.

Crucially, the barn will enable Redwings to enhance its specialist support to more donkeys and offer visitors better access to the likes of Merlin and Arya, 14-year-olds who have been resident at Oxhill since they were rescued in 2014.

Construction of the brick shelter finished earlier this year. Fixtures and fittings, bespoke to each donkey’s behavioural and dietary needs, will be added before around eight of the adorable animals move in mid-July - just in time for what promises to be a busy period over the school summer holidays.

From left; Helen Glen, Satellite Centre Manager at Redwings Oxhill, with Arya, Emily Short, Visitor

Foundation Trustee Ian Phillips felt compelled to help Redwings Oxhill after seeing first-hand the tireless work and compassion of its staff, led by Centre Manager Helen Glen and Visitor Centre Manager Emily Short.

“It was Emily I met when I first visited the Oxhill centre,” he said. “It was her passion, dedication and professionalism that convinced me it was a cause worthy of the Foundation’s support.

“The work Redwings do rescuing and caring for their residents is outstanding. I was quite staggered to learn that they are caring for over 2,000 animals across the UK, 60 of them at Oxhill.”

Emily fought back tears when she and fellow Redwings staff officially accepted the Foundation’s generous donation at an emotional cheque presentation.

The new donkey barn at Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s centre in Oxhill, Warwickshire

“We can’t really thank the Foundation enough,” she said. “Because they have very specialised care needs, we don’t rehome many of the donkeys we rescue. We cater for them all at our different sites.

“This donation will help us to provide better, all-weather care to some of our most vulnerable residents. They can’t wait to move into their new permanent, purpose-built home.”

Essential utilities such as electricity and hot and cold water, to service purpose-built wash areas, are being fitted in the coming weeks.

Two barns, an indoor school and new stables - enabling for the first time staff to rehome horses rescued from right across the Midlands - have recently been built as part of an overhaul of facilities at Oxhill, one of Redwings’ larger visitor centres around the UK.

The visitor centre, and the area surrounding it, has undergone a major makeover. Its café kitchen is now twice the size and able to offer a more varied menu.

Redwings Oxhill is the latest organisation to receive a sizeable donation from the Foundation, which strives to support the welfare of children and animals.