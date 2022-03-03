The Longford Park Community Centre serving as the collection hub for Ukrainian refugee donations is now full (Submitted photo)

The Polish community, who initially launched collection efforts locally for the refugees, have been overwhelmed by a huge and immediate response from the region's residents.

Coordinator Magdalena Kwiecińska and a large team of volunteers at the Longford Park Community Centre have been sorting through countless deliveries of clothes, bedding, toiletries, medical products, nappies, baby food and other items needed by hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians being held in transit tent villages on the borders of Ukraine and Poland.

The volunteers have had donations from across the region from Chipping Norton to Witney brought to the town's drop-off points and community centre.

Volunteers at Longford Park Community Centre in Banbury working to package donated supplies to the Ukrainian refugees (Submitted photo)

Magdalena said this afternoon (Thursday March 3) that the community centre is now full, and has said collections of donations are on now hold until they get more space.

Erin Houston, a volunteer with the project who is also the secretary at the community centre, said: "We're looking a bigger space. Someone out there has got some space they can donate for a few weeks or months?"

The volunteers hope a vacant large warehouse-like space in Banbury can be donated to the relief efforts.

Erin added: "It's such an amazing thing to see everybody come together to support the cause. We can sit here watch what's going on, or we can help. So let's do what we can to help."

The Banbury-based business Meanwhile Packaging donated cardboard boxes to be used for transporting supplies.

Any businesses wanting to help should contact Magdalena at [email protected]

Erin added: "Let's get a bigger space so we can make the whole situation easier. We came together for Covid it's time to do it again for the Ukrainians who need our help."

Volunteers at Longford Park Community Centre (Submitted photo)

The group has formed a volunteers rota run by Anna Borek. Those wanting to take on a shift should go to https://www.facebook.com/banburyforukraine to offer their time.

The Banbury for Ukraine group was set up a week ago by Mrs Kwiecińska as the Polish community in town decided they wanted to help their neighbours in Ukraine who were fleeing Russian attacks.

Magdalena Kwiecińska, who has been coordinating the huge effort to collect relief aid for Ukrainian refugees