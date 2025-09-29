Motorists are informed of the full road closure of the A361 until October 6 with diversions running through the centre of a Banburyshire village.

HS2 and EKFB have had the main road from Chipping Warden leading to Byfield closed to construct and complete utility connections at weekends. But now they have the road round the clock until October 6 to complete construction and join the new highway to the existing road.

All traffic is being re-routed through Chipping Warden village centre. The closure started last Monday.