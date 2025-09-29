HS2 works mean road closure with diversions through Banburyshire village

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 10:07 BST
Motorists are informed of the full road closure of the A361 until October 6 with diversions running through the centre of a Banburyshire village.

HS2 and EKFB have had the main road from Chipping Warden leading to Byfield closed to construct and complete utility connections at weekends. But now they have the road round the clock until October 6 to complete construction and join the new highway to the existing road.

All traffic is being re-routed through Chipping Warden village centre. The closure started last Monday.

Related topics:HS2A361
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice