HS2 to be delayed transport union tells Banbury Guardian

A transport union says 'No Way' over an imminent announcement of a three year delay in HS2.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) General Secretary, Manuel Cortes, has reacted angrily to suggestions the Government is set to announce a three-year delay to the High Speed 2 project.

Reports suggest the first leg of the new rail link between London and Birmingham - due to open in 2026 - may be put back as far as 2029. It is thought Ministers at the Department for Transport are set to confirm the delay later this week.

Manuel Cortes said: “There is no good reason for delaying on HS2. Ministers should be told flatly - No Way!

“A delay will simply set back our economy and hamper the much needed clean and green evolution of our transport infrastructure.

“Our northern cities and the wider economy just can’t afford to wait. They are crying out for the boost HS2 will give to regional economies.

“Let’s be under no illusions - high-speed rail has been up and running in other European countries for decades. Why is it we lack so much ambition? We must say No Way to delay!

“To be honest the Tory Government needs to put the national interest first and get on with HS2, instead of trying to bury the bad news of delay amid the turmoil of Brexit.”

The Banbury Guardian has asked HS2 for confirmation of the plan to delay the project.