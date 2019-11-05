HS2 archeologist visits Banbury to say what has been uncovered

Dr Helen J Wass who delivers a lecture on the HS2 route to Banbury Historical Society next week

Dr Helen J Wass is guest speaker for the Banbury Historical Society's November meeting which takes place on Thursday, November 14.

The HS2 investigation is the largest group of archaeological digs that has ever taken place in this country and Dr Wass is the archaeologist in charge of the entire project.

"An enormous amount of archaeological information has already been unearthed, including some previously unknown sites and there is lots more to come," said Deborah Hayter of the society.

Dr Wass's lecture is entitled People, Time, Place: the archaeology and historic environment revealed by HS2.

She said: "Before we build the bridges, tunnels, tracks and stations for HS2 an unprecedented amount of archaeological work will take place – the largest ever programme of investigation in the UK.

"I will outline the opportunities and challenges that HS2 offers in terms of knowledge creation, engagement and legacy. With site works now underway there will be recent discoveries to share."

Archaeology often attracts large audiences. This Banbury Historical Society lecture will be in the Marlborough Road Methodist Church instead of its usual venue, Banbury Musuem.

Helen Wass’s interest in the past started early - she grew up in Northumberland and had many trips to Hadrian’s Wall. On HS2 she says she is really excited about sharing the stories that will be revealed about our ancestors who lived along the route.