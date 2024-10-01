How 17th century women groomed themselves for courtship and marriage - a Banbury lecture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fascinating subject of how women of the middle and upper classes groomed themselves in preparation for courtship will be discussed in a lecture in Banbury next week.

Banbury Historical Society will welcome Dr Tim Reinke-Williams on Thursday (October 10) who will be talking about Physical Attractiveness and the Female Life-Cycle in Seventeenth-Century England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This talk focuses on how women of the aristocracy, gentry and middling-sorts in seventeenth-century England conceptualised their own physical attractiveness and that of other women.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diaries, letters, autobiographies and portraits will be used to show how women sought to present themselves. The importance of good looks increased during adolescence and once women reached an age when they were expected to marry.

A portrait of a 17th century noblewoman, Barbara, Countless of Castlemaine, and King Charles II's mistress (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

How women sought to maintain an age-appropriate but attractive appearance as they passed through middle and into old age will be discussed too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Reinke-Williams is a Senior Lecturer in History at the University of Northampton and a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society. Tim researches gender, work and the body in Britain, in the period c1500-1750, and is the author of Women, Work and Sociability in Early Modern London (Palgrave, 2014).

He has published articles in leading peer-reviewed academic journals, including Continuity and Change, Cultural and Social History, Gender and History, History Compass and Social History.

Lectures take place in the Education Studio of Banbury Museum, but it will also be possible for people to watch this at home, by signing in with Simon Townsend ([email protected] ). Non-members are very welcome: they can receive one lecture free but will then be invited to pay per screening or to join the society.