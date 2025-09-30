Housing landlord sent woman back to damp house in Banbury area village after 'repairs'

A social housing landlord sent a woman and her toddler back to live in a damp house in Hook Norton after 'repairs' had been carried out.

Natalia Meade says Sanctuary Housing – a social housing landlord which fills the council’s house waiting list – should never have put her and her baby into a house with severe mould problems two years ago.

After a lengthy battle with Sanctuary she was moved out early this year into a hotel near Chipping Norton for remedial work to be done.

But as soon as the dry summer ended, the mould has appeared again. And a leaky roof is dripping water through her ceiling.

Water from condensation and failed seals gathers on a windowsill in the Hook Norton property

Ms Meade, who lives in Bourne Lane, Hook Norton says she came to the Banbury Guardian in desperation.

When she moved in in 2023, there was very old wood chip wallpaper on the walls which had been left up ‘for decades’. When she uncovered it she found an ‘unreal mould situation’.

“I tried to fix a lot myself but it wasn't sufficient and I couldn't afford to do more. I asked Sanctuary to step in but nothing was done. It then went to a disrepair claim with solicitors and Sanctuary eventually did some remedial work taking 6 - 7 weeks,” she said.

“This has been going on since October 2023. The case only closed this year after I was moved out in January for Sanctuary to rectify the state of the property. My daughter and I were put into hotel accommodation but she was so unsettled she had to go to stay with my father in Banbury and I was left there alone.

Damp on the back of a chest of drawers in the tenant's social housing home

"I went to the house to check progress but was not allowed in. I looked through the windows but it didn't seem much was done and I felt Sanctuary was dragging the job out as long as possible.

"I moved back in after 6 – 7 weeks and everything seemed OK at first; the workmen were repointing outside and they put new seals in the windows but these didn't stay in the windows.

“Now it’s getting colder and raining there are still leaks in the roof with water coming through the ceiling. I’d reported this but it hadn't been fixed. Several areas of the house are badly moulded.”

The lady is looking to take legal action again but wants Sanctuary to do an effective repair on the building without further delay involving lawyers.

Mould has made living in the social housing property dangerous, the tenant believes

“It’s been wasted money, doing a job so badly it has to be done again,” she said.

We asked Sanctuary for comment. In a statement they said: “Significant repairs have already been completed at this property and we remain committed to working with our customer - through her legal representatives - to resolve any outstanding issues to the satisfaction of all parties.”

We have asked why they placed a woman and toddler in unhealthy accommodation and why work done was inadequate but these questions have not been answered.

Awaab’s Law – from October, social landlords will be forced to investigate and fix dangerous damp and mould in set time periods, and all emergency hazards within 24 hours. Government decided to introduce vital legislation in honour of two-year-old Awaab Ishak who tragically died following prolonged exposure to damp and mould.