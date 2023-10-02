House-building company supports struggling families with donation to Banbury Foodbank
Barrett Homes, who are working on the Whitechapel Gardens development in Bodicote, made the donation to support the foodbank’s volunteers as they continue to help local people in food poverty.
The food bank, which operates out of St. Joseph's Church in Bretch Hill, St. Francis’ Church in Hardwick, and the People’s Church in town, has provided food support to over 6,000 people so far this year and expects an increase in demand for services over the winter.
Rachael, Banbury Foodbank administrator, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Barratt Homes for its donation to the foodbank. Sadly, we are in a position where food donations are down and the referrals for those needing emergency food are up, so support like this means we can continue to meet the demand in the community."
