House-building company supports struggling families with donation to Banbury Foodbank

A national house-building company has helped struggling families by making a donation of £500 to the Banbury Foodbank.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barrett Homes, who are working on the Whitechapel Gardens development in Bodicote, made the donation to support the foodbank’s volunteers as they continue to help local people in food poverty.

The food bank, which operates out of St. Joseph's Church in Bretch Hill, St. Francis’ Church in Hardwick, and the People’s Church in town, has provided food support to over 6,000 people so far this year and expects an increase in demand for services over the winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael, Banbury Foodbank administrator, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Barratt Homes for its donation to the foodbank. Sadly, we are in a position where food donations are down and the referrals for those needing emergency food are up, so support like this means we can continue to meet the demand in the community."