Hotel under new ownership looks to Banbury, Chipping Norton and Oxford to fill 300 jobs as landmark venue plans huge re-launch this summer

Heythrop Park in Enstone, which has announced job opportunities for 300 people

A series of recruitment days will take place across Oxfordshire for the roles at Heythrop Park, near Chipping Norton after the hotel was acquired by Warner Leisure Hotels.

Heythrop Park is the latest hotel to join the Warner Leisure Hotels portfolio. It hopes to recruit more than 300 roles amid a complete transformation into a 'stunning rural retreat'.

Set to open this summer, positions on offer span the entire hospitality experience, from housekeepers to entertainment hosts, with the hotel particularly seeking chefs and waiting team members.

A press statement this week said the roles present an 'exciting opportunity' for people from Banbury, Chipping Norton, Oxford and beyond to join the Warner family as it launches its fifteenth adult-only hotel.

The first of four open days will be held at Enstone Parish Hall on February 25 in partnership with Enstone Parish Council, with refreshments on offer for attendees. Subsequent open days will be held at Chipping Norton Town Hall, Littlebury Hotel in Bicester and at Lock29 in Banbury.

Each open day will offer potential applicants a taste of life working at Heythrop, with information sessions on offer, along with the opportunity for questions and answers.

Open to all applicants, the country hotel, which is set in more than 440 acres of parkland, offers a host of employee benefits. Team members will have access to spa and leisure facilities, including an indoor-pool, thermal and sensory suite and wellness centre, as well as the 18-hole Bainbridge Course, for which Heythrop is famous.

Alongside guaranteed hours, team members of the hotel will enjoy free use of the gym, spa and leisure facilities, as well as a 60 per cenbt discount off the coffee shop lunch menu and even the opportunity to live on site. Employees of Warner are also given a 20 per cent discount on staycations across its 15 stunning country and coastal properties, alongside Butlins and Haven holiday parks.

The new positions will also be available to those who aren’t local to the area, as Warner has included over 100 purpose-built accommodation spaces in plans, giving employees have the option to live on-site if they wish.

In addition to invaluable skills in hospitality and leisure, Warner encourages team members to further their personal development by providing funded qualification opportunities, ranging from Level 2 to Masters Degrees. The hotel also ensures all employees have access to the Employee Assistance Programme, offering wellbeing support alongside financial and legal advice.

Dean Saunders, general manager at Heythrop Park, said: “It’s going to be a fantastic journey launching the new Heythrop Park to the public this summer, and it’s an exciting time to come on board, as you’ll be instrumental in the unveiling and will play a vital role in the hotel’s success.

“We know many people will continue to staycation this year, so it’s set to be a busy and rewarding time for us all. We welcome anyone who’s interested in joining the Warner family to come along to an open day where you can find out more about what we can offer you as part of the team.”